Two Marietta homes damaged in fire

File photo of flames.
File photo of flames.(MGN)
By Phillip Hickman and Andrew Noll
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two homes were damaged by a fire Thursday morning in Marietta.

The fire happened on the 900 block of Emerson Street around 6:15 a.m.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham says that there were no people in either house at the time of the fire, and nobody was hurt.

Both homes appear to be heavily damaged.

The Marietta Fire Department was on the scene to put out the fire.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall is in Marietta investigating the fire.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

