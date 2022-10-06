Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle school students at the Caperton Center are getting into the Halloween spirit with their coding skills.

These middle schoolers are using programmable LED light strips that are wrapped around pumpkins and using coding skills to create designs on them.

S.T.E.A.M. Academy teacher, Sonya Ashby says that this project not only gets these students involved with S.T.E.A.M. and coding activities, but also allows them to be creative.

“So, they already have some background knowledge about how to plan out a design and how to implement it. Now they’re learning the coding skills to actually make their designs come to life,” says Ashby.

The pumpkins will be on display at the Grand Central Mall for the pumpkin decorating contest from October 22th through the 29th.

