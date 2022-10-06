Wreck on Buchanan Road

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning...

The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One vehicle was left of center when it was struck by another vehicle.

Andrew Arnold from Waterford was injured and transported via helicopter to OSU Hospital.

Trey Berry from Waterford was also involved in the crash.

Agencies that responded were Ohio State Highway Patrol, Beverly Fire and EMS, and MedFlight.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

