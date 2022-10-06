W.Va. Supreme Court reverses prior ruling, rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

This comes after a ruling in July by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge who ruled the program unconstitutional.

The ruling by that judge was later appealed, which turned it over to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Since Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices have been hearing arguments about whether the previous ruling by the Kanawha County Circuit Court should be upheld.

The Attorney General wrote about this decision on Twitter.

Many thanks go out to the WV Supreme Court for reversing the Kanawha Circuit Court and determining that the Hope Scholarship is constitutional. WV kids deserve the best public schools and as many private sector options as possible. This is a big win for educational freedom. #Hope — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) October 6, 2022

The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other educational activities.

