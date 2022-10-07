Downtown PKB is making the city a brighter place

Downtown PKB planters
Downtown PKB planters(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Downtown PKB’s arts committee asked Jordana Bungard who is apart of West Side Sign Company to put wraps on some of the planters.

The wraps were placed on planters on the corner of Ann street and 2nd as well as near Maka-Mia Pizza.

Executive Director of Downtown PKB, Amanda Stevens talked about why the wraps were placed.

Stevens said, “It’s Just one small project but I think that if we keep at these over time and there’s enough of them (it will be nice). I think they help bring color, they activate the space, they show pride in our community, and that we are out trying to beautify the city.”

Stevens went on to mention that Downtown PKB is planning on doing more projects around Parkersburg.

For more information on Downtown PKB you can visit:

Downtown PKB
Downtown PKB - Facebook

