Filling in the broadband gap: Local career center will soon start fiber optic technician program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center is implementing a program to get people certified as fiber optic technicians.

Fiber optics are an important part of broadband and fiber optic technicians are crucial to their installation and maintenance.

Think the person on the ground doing the physical labor.

The Career Center’s Director of Adult Technical Training Evan Schaad said, “..., there is a demand for fiber optic technicians and we’re just excited to be a part of the workforce development to help fill that demand.”

Broadband access is a big part of the modern world.

Program Instructor Brad Griffin said, “You almost don’t need a textbook nowadays. You say the question on your Google and there it is - the answer.”

According to census data, about a quarter of Washington County households did not have a broadband internet subscription around the time period of 2016 to 2020.

It’s about 20% for Wood County.

This program hopes to help close that gap.

Schaad said, “We don’t want this part of the state or this part of the country to be left out in any infrastructure upgrades so we want to make sure that we can help provide the workforce that’s needed.”

Industrial and Customized Training Manager Aaron Heiss added, “We’re trying to get technicians into the field - you know, a starter job for some of the local companies in need…,”

It’s a career path that pays anywhere from $15 an hour to $40 plus an hour, according to Heiss. Weeks tend to be the typical 40 hour work week.

The program’s fiber optic technician equipment was purchased thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, according to Schaad.

The program will start in late October and run through mid November, according to career center staff. Classes meet twice a week. All together, it adds up to five eight hour days.

Heiss said the cost should stay below $1,000.

There are financial aid options. The career center is using IMAP (Individual Micro-credential Assistance Program) funding from the Ohio Department of Development for that, according to Schaad. He said, if you live in Ohio, are low income, unemployed, or partially unemployed, you are eligible for that financial aid.

Schaad said IMAP is meant to provide funding for training for in demand jobs.

To sign up - call the adult technical training office at 740-373-6283.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.