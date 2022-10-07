Obituary: Burdette, Arvilla “Pearl”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor.

Pearl worked and retired from the food industry, where she worked in all facets of this business. She loved to cook and cater special events. She also enjoyed playing cards and dominos with her loved ones. Pearl loved vacationing at the beach with her family. She was a Methodist by faith.

Pearl is survived by her loving sons, Bud Hodgson (Mary), Jim Hodgson (Cindy) of Parkersburg, and Bill Tallman (Tammie) of Washington, four loving daughters, Tina Smith (Rick) of Parkersburg, Rita Sjostedt (John) of Washington, Brenda Fox (Jon) of Parkersburg, and Linda Ford (Tim) of Coolville, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a very special cousin and dear friend Patty Jo Bennett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Burdette, five sisters, Beulah Cline, Bernice Tallman, Alice Parkins, Katherine Hill, and Vesta Santee, and two grandsons, Adam Phillips and Chad Hodgson.

The entombment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Pearl wished for a private celebration of life with family, which will occur at a later date.

