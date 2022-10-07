Obituary: Cassidy, Jeremy Neil

Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1978, in Marietta to Neil Cassidy and Joyce Nolen Kapple.

Jeremy was employed by Stonebridge Oil Field Services. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1997, attended Washington County Career Center, and was a member of MOVe Ministries. He was Assistant Fire Chief for Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mudding, and helping others and was involved in his community.

Jeremy is survived by his father, Neil, and stepmother Sandra Cassidy of Barlow, mother Joyce and stepfather, Eddy Kapple of Belpre, sister Christine (Rick) Wilson of Parkersburg; his girlfriend Malissa Divito and her children, Dana and Clay Perry, stepbrother Brian (Jenn) Kapple, stepsister Kristine (Joe) Crowe and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Carl and Virginia Cassidy and James and Vera Nolen.

Jeremy’s family would like to extend their thanks to the friends, neighbors, community, and loved ones who supported Jeremy and our family through these last few months. We give special thanks to Eddy Biehl of Stonebridge Oilfield Services for his overwhelming support of Jeremy while the times were tough. Also, special thanks go out to Ernie Hoschar and the Dunham Fire Department for working hard to get donations to help Jeremy with his medical costs. Special thanks are also given to the Warren Lady Warriors Volleyball team for choosing Jeremy as the recipient of the Volley for the Cure program. Our thanks also go out to all the doctors and staff at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Selby Hospital, and Amedisys for the compassionate care Jeremy received during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunham Fire Department in Jeremy’s honor.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 11:00 am McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

