Obituary: Daniels Sr., Arthur Ivan

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our father, Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr. He gained his angel wings at the age of 82 on October 4, 2022. Born to the late John and Helen Davis Daniels on December 19, 1939, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Arthur, known by most as Art, was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.

Arthur served his country for many years. First, as a US Marine, he later joined the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. After 23 years of service, he retired as a Sergeant First Class. Post-military retirement, he continued working for the US Postal Service until he retired once more. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 104.

He enjoyed smoking his pipe while sitting outside on the porch, watching westerns, walking his beloved dog Bobo and attending his grandchildren’s activities and celebrations.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Mary (Tony) Ruff, Janys Daniels (Baby Girl), Arthur I. Daniels II and Tyrone (Yolanda) Bland and his mother, Deborah Essex, sister Jackie Cross, brother George Daniels, grandchildren: D’Andre’ Wisener, Sanchaz Burkeen, Siann Daniels, Kali Daniels (Meghan), Cristavia Hammond, Tonyetta (Andre) Taylor, Antonio Ruff, Angelic Ruff, and seven great-grandchildren. His former wife Patricia Daniels, who served as his caregiver for the last years of his life, numerous nieces and nephews, lifelong best friend Lois Daniels (Johnna Lemelle, Danny, and Lisa Daniels), and special friends Kathy Greathouse and Toni Oliver plus a host of other friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest brother John Daniels.

His family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Cincinnati VA Hospice center for the care provided and to all our friends and family from Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, and beyond who have supported us throughout his illness for the past six months.

Home going service will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

