Obituary: Felton, Gerald D. “Jerry”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gerald D. “Jerry” Felton, 84, of New Matamoras, OH, went on to meet his savior on October 5th at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Gerald is survived by his children, Shirley (Mike) Scott, Brenda Earley, Jerry (Fran) Felton, and Lee Ann (Chris) Williams; grandchildren Jordan, Breanna, Zack, Gavin,  Lance, Lexi, Ali, Brad, Travis, Grant, Maddie, and Owen; great-grandchildren Ryan, Lillian, Avery, Addison, Alex, and Amelia.

He was born in 1938 in New Matamoras, Ohio, and grew up as one of eight siblings (Pat Stanley, Shirley Felton, John Felton, Bill Felton, and Butch Felton). He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1962.  He worked as a welder at Patton Manufacturing in Marietta, Ohio. His favorite places to be were in the woods or on fishing trips to Lake Erie. He never knew a stranger and always had a joke and a smile. His family was also his greatest treasure.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Manley and Opal June Felton, and brothers Gene and James Felton.

There will be a Celebration of Life at New Matamoras First Baptist Church on October 8th from 12-2 pm, where friends and family may visit.

A private scattering of ashes will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 400 Broadway Ave, New Matamoras, Ohio 45767. 

The family would like to share our sincerest appreciation to the Marietta Memorial CVICU for their loving care and kindness.”

Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, is assisting the family with arrangements.

An online guest register is available at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fingramfh.com&c=E,1,Ap7C3eKZgSCR3z8oGPNJY--0IwwPV-NoHp125gsr-L_sCst2GqOL8_XkyAqRRxaZBDUk9Ob_FpehxT1FmYchoQsD0bYUyksSpKI4I1GVfSwY91Hm_SPi0Iru&typo=1

