Obituary: Ford, Maxine Dolores Decker

Maxine Dolores Decker Ford, 94, of Marietta, passed away at 5:05 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Dart, OH, on July 4, 1928, to Edna Haught and Foster Decker.

On September 13, 1948, she married the love of her life, William E. Ford, and they were together for 73 years. They had two children, Pamela McKitrick (Mick) and Jerry Ford (Carol); grandchildren: Michele, Mindy, Mandy, Kim, Trent, Stacy, and Rena; great-grandchildren: Alex, Justice, Tori, Maddy, Laekin, Colt, Seth, Johnna, Jacob, Brittani, Justin; great-great-grandchildren: Troy, Grayson, Weston, Brooklyn, TJ and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and granddaughter, Andrea Gray.

The family will greet friends on Sunday (Oct. 9) from 2-4, and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by cremation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Special “thanks” to Trent and Jacob for their special care.

