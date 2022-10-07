Obituary: Kampmeier, Flora L.

By Phillip Hickman
Oct. 7, 2022
Flora L. Kampmeier, 88, of Marietta, passed away at Ellison Assisted Living on October 4, 2022.  She was born September 29, 1934 in Marietta to Oscar W.  and Luise (Ruhe) Kampmeier.

Flora was a 1952 graduate of Marietta High School and, in June of 1952, began her career for Washington County in the Title Bureau. She became the Washington County Clerk of Courts in September 1975 and continued that role until her retirement in December 1988.  After her retirement, Flora worked part-time for State Farm agents Drema Gillespie and Terry Coffman until she turned the age of 80.  She was a member of the Marietta Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by two nephews, Roy (Valerie) Kampmeier and Richard Kampmeier, both of Marietta, a niece Yvonne (Endre) Berecz of Bradenton, FL, several great nephews, and a great-niece.

In addition to her parents, Flora was preceded in death by a brother Victor Kampmeier.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, October 10th, at St. Jacobs Cemetery.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Flora’s honor may be made to the First Church of Nazarene, 100 Mill Creek Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

