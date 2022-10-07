Obituary: Vaughn, Jack Jewell

Jack Jewell Vaughn, 82, of Beverly, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, after a long illness. Jack was born on September 27, 1940, in Nelsonville, OH, to R. Guy and Lena (Jewell) Vaughn.

Jack was a devoted husband and father. He attended Gloucester, Claridon, and Waterford schools. He lived most of his adult life in Washington County, OH. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, and studying birds and animals.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest brother Jerry Vaughn, his son James Vaughn and all of his 21 aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife Margie Vaughn of Beverly, his sister-in-law Julia Vaughn, his brother Leon Vaughn and wife Carol, his brother Denny Vaughn and wife Dixie, his nieces Jane (Vaughn) Canaday, Laurie (Vaughn) Herron, Lisa (Vaughn) Haycook, Jaclyn Carnegie, Bridget Spradlin, Trillian Vaughn and nephews Aaron Vaughn, Ryan Vaughn, Paul Lesigonich, many, many cousins and his beloved dog Daisy.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 10, at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. The burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.