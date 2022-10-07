One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

By Andrew Noll and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road

Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was coming southbound on Route 2 when a pedestrian with a bike came out into the traffic.

The vehicle then struck the pedestrian.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Ambulance Services were all on the scene.

Emerson Avenue is now fully open again.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information on the crash.

