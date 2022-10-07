Pet of the Week: Cress from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cress WTAP’s Pet of the Week. She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Cress is a 7-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to be around other cats!

She loves sitting on your lap, she loves to be petted, and overall, she is very sweet!

If you are looking to adopt Cress or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

