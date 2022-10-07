Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who was shot and who shot them.

Chief Board says there is no threat to the community.

We will keep you updated as we learn more, including any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.