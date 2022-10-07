Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Phyllis Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who was shot and who shot them.

Chief Board says there is no threat to the community.

We will keep you updated as we learn more, including any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two houses on Emerson Street in Marietta are a total loss after a fire on Thursday morning,...
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
It was day one of testimony in the Victor Lee Thompson trial.
Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder
Victor Lee Thompson took the stand as the Defense's first witness. He claims self defense.
Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial

Latest News

There is a book sale until Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown...
Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg holding book sale until Saturday
The city of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit filed for saying the Lord's...
WTAP News @ 5 - City of Parkersburg to pay money following Lord's Prayer lawsuit
The program will start in late October.
Filling in the broadband gap: Local career center will soon start fiber optic technician program
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking in Belpre, Ohio. It will be...
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking