Southwood Park getting money for pool enhancement

Southwood Park Pool
Southwood Park Pool(Kheron Alston)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million.

The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park pool replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails accessibility improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park pool enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.

