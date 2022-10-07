Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg holding book sale until Saturday

There is a book sale until Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown...
There is a book sale until Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Parkersburg.(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman and Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg is holding a book sale until Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The book sale has been a tradition at the church since 1949. They took a few years off during the pandemic, and this is the first time since the pandemic that it’s been back.

All kinds of books are on sale, along with decorations and knickknacks. You can even grab some lunch!

“We do earn money to not only support our ministries but really several organizations that have contributed to over the years from the book sale and it is a way to bring people into our church,” said Rev. Paul Hicks, rector at Trinity Episcopal Church.

“It’s so exciting to have the book sale back again and lots of people have missed it. They have said so all over town when we run into them, so we’re really glad about that,” said Katharine Brown, a volunteer at the book sale.

The church is at 430 Juliana Street in downtown Parkersburg by WesBanco.

The hours Friday are 9-6 p.m.

The hours Saturday are 9-noon.

More details about the book sale are here: https://www.facebook.com/TrinityEpiscopalChurchParkersburg

