UPDATE: Arrest made in Virginia Avenue shooting investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a post on Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, a Parkersburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a shooting on Virginia Avenue on October 6.

William “Bill” Watson, 56, of Parkersburg, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding.

Watson was allegedly in the area attempting to locate a family member that had possibly been assaulted. Watson, who was allegedly in possession of a .40 caliber pistol, then shot Calvin Jennings Schoolcraft, 30, of Parkersburg, in the abdomen area. Mr. Schoolcraft was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he underwent surgery and has since been transferred to a Morgantown hospital. There is no allegation at this time that Mr. Schoolcraft was armed at the time of the shooting.

Mr. Watson turned himself in on October 13 at Wood County Magistrate Court, where he was released on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Miller at 304-424-8427.

Original Story: October 7, 2022

Parkersburg Police are releasing new information about a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Virginia avenue.

Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Friday morning, that man was listed in critical condition.

The person police believe to be the shooter is a 56-year-old man from Parkersburg. Lieutenant Stalnaker says the believed shooter suffered an unrelated medical episode after the shooting and was also taken to the hospital.

Stalnaker says that police are not releasing the names of either person at this time and that they did know each other.

He says officers have not been able to speak with either person because they both were in the hospital.

No charges have been filed but they could come later.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who was shot and who shot them.

Chief Board says there is no threat to the community.

We will keep you updated as we learn more, including any arrests.

