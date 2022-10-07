UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County.

According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.

The vehicle was allegedly involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force involving the distribution of suspected fentanyl.

As the Vienna officer began gathering information on the vehicle and the driver, they fled the scene.

Vienna Police and Parkersburg Police were initially involved in the pursuit, where the vehicle, occupied by four subjects, fled north on Grand Central Ave. The vehicle was pursued through Vienna and continued north into the Boaz area and into Williamstown. Units from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Williamstown Police Department then also engaged in the pursuit.

The pursuit continued around Williamstown and continued south on Waverly Road. While on Waverly Rd, one of the passengers, identified as Jaleeo I. George, 20, Columbus, OH, exited the fleeing vehicle and was apprehended. The pursuit continued to the Emerson Ave/Waverly Road intersection, where the vehicle then went north on Emerson Ave. The vehicle ultimately pulled into a driveway in the 13000 block of Emerson Ave. and drove into a nearby creek. The driver and one of the passengers fled on foot. A female passenger, identified as Daesha L. Simms, 20, Reynoldsburg, OH, was apprehended by officers in the vehicle.

The remaining passenger, identified as Curtis Sutton, 19, Columbus, OH, was apprehended after a search of the area and was located attempting to hide nearby in the wooded area minutes later.

The driver, identified as De’Von Mikel Thompson, 21, Columbus, OH, was located by officers at the Dollar General, located at 13198 Emerson Ave., approximately 30 minutes later. He was taken into custody without further incident. Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force agents took custody of the suspected offenders. Agents located approximately 3.65 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately one pound of suspected fentanyl. Agents also located $12,051.00 of U.S. currency (collectively) on the suspects.

All four suspects were charged.

Jaleo George is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, which carries a possible penalty of one (1) and no more than five (5) years in prison and one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, which carries a possible penalty of no less than three (3) nor more than fifteen (15) years in prison.

Curtis Sutton is charged with two (2) fugitive from justice warrants out of the State of Ohio.

Daesha Simms is charged with felony conspiracy.

Devon Thompson is charged with possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl (felony), with carries a possible penalty of no less than three (3) nor more than fifteen (15) years in prison and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, which carries a possible penalty of no less than one (1) year nor more than fifteen (15) years in a correctional facility.

Other felonies and misdemeanor charges are outstanding at this time.

UPDATE: According to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody.

He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue.

We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time.

He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time.

He says people should still not approach the person if they see him and call 911 immediately.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities are looking for a man after a police chase in the county.

According to Wood County 911 Dispatchers authorities are looking for the person near State Route 31 and Emerson Avenue.

The person they are looking for is a black male that is approximately 6 foot 2 with dreadlocks. And he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a thin build.

Not many details are known about the pursuit.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard says the pursuit started in Vienna around noon and made its way to Williamstown. It then made it ways back towards Parkersburg and out Emerson Ave.

At least the Vienna Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and Wood County Sheriff’s Officer were involved in the pursuit.

National Guard Aviation is helping with the search.

Sheriff Woodyard says if you see this person, you should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Woodyard says that two people are in custody at this time.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

