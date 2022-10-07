UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NEW INFORMATION: Parkersburg Police are releasing new information about a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Virginia avenue.

Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Friday morning, that man was listed in critical condition.

The person police believe to be the shooter is a 56-year-old man from Parkersburg. Lieutenant Stalnaker says the believed shooter suffered an unrelated medical episode after the shooting and was also taken to the hospital.

Stalnaker says that police are not releasing the names of either person at this time and that they did know each other.

He says officers have not been able to speak with either person because they both were in the hospital.

No charges have been filed but they could come later.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who was shot and who shot them.

Chief Board says there is no threat to the community.

We will keep you updated as we learn more, including any arrests.

