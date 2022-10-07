UPDATE: Pursuit suspect in custody; arrested at Dollar General

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody.

He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue.

We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time.

He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time.

He says people should still not approach the person if they see him and call 911 immediately.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities are looking for a man after a police chase in the county.

According to Wood County 911 Dispatchers authorities are looking for the person near State Route 31 and Emerson Avenue.

The person they are looking for is a black male that is approximately 6 foot 2 with dreadlocks. And he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a thin build.

Not many details are known about the pursuit.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard says the pursuit started in Vienna around noon and made its way to Williamstown. It then made it ways back towards Parkersburg and out Emerson Ave.

At least the Vienna Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and Wood County Sheriff’s Officer were involved in the pursuit.

National Guard Aviation is helping with the search.

Sheriff Woodyard says if you see this person, you should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Woodyard says that two people are in custody at this time.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.