Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of Darren Salaam Senior Friday afternoon.

Thompson took the stand asking the jury for mercy in the form of life in prison with the eligibility for parole. He addressed the victim’s family, saying he’s sorry and didn’t mean to kill anyone. He maintained his statements of self defense.

" I want to apologize to the family of Mr. Salaam. I’m sorry. I know there’s nothing... no words I can say to make you feel any better. If I could take it back I would. I just ask that you show me mercy today. thank you.”

Talisa Salaam, the mother of the victim, took the stand and spoke to the jury on behalf of her son. She asked for no mercy in the form of life in prison without parole.

“... because Darren had, at the time of his death, his twins and his seven year old daughter asked me did we do something to anger God?”

In their closing statements, the State laid out Thompson’s past arrests, drug use and addiction. They said he ran and continued to party for the week he evaded law enforcement.

The Defense rebutted this by saying that Thompson has tried to get clean, but failed. On the stand Thompson said, “You can’t hit the reset button, I wish I could.” With this in mind, the Defense asked the jury to give mercy and give him a second chance.

Ultimately, the jury sided with the State and sentenced Thompson to life if prison without parole.

Darren Salaam Senior’s aunt, Sharan Salaam Brown was in court throughout the week of trial. She expressed her happiness in the outcome of the trial and feels like justice has been served.

“Prayer works... and that’s what got us through.”

“Now we can all rest because it’s been rough, the last year’s been rough. We can sleep tonight knowing that he won’t ever get out.”

Patrick Lefebure, Wood County’s prosecuting attorney and representing the State, said their job was to help seek justice for Darren Salaam and his family.

“We’re just hopeful to provide a little bit of closure for the family of the Salaam and hopefully they feel justice has been done at this time.”

The defense attorney, J. Morgan Leach, restated his client’s claims of self-defense.

“He understood what the risks were associated with this trial. He came in and testified to the jury as to what happened that day. And do recall he was the only direct eye witness that witnessed any of this alleged incident. So he was aware of what the risks were.”

Sharon plans to help keep Darren’s memory alive for his kids.

“Just keep talking about him. When we have get togethers, we’ll bring him up. Have his pictures. And just keep his name alive.”

Thompson’s sentencing hearing will be December 22, 2022. At that time, the Defense and State can present any post-trial motions.

Vincent Cross, originally charged with Thompson in this case, was granted a separate trial. That trial is set for November 15th.

