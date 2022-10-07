Washington County Career Center held an event for high schoolers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

High school juniors and seniors from Washington County and Technical Schools in Wood County attended the Manufacturing In Action event hosted by the Washington County Career Center Friday morning.

Manufacturing in Action, which was similar to a job fair, was held as part of National Manufacturing Day.

Curt Copen is an Industrial and Customized Training Manager for the Career Center.

He talked about how this event was different from other events they have held.

Copen said, “We’ve done similar events, but never really to this stage. We wanted this to come off as like a county fair; where they can get out and touch some things. Also where they can talk to different employers and get a feel for what’s going on in our valley.”

Students were given the opportunity to meet local manufacturers, see what the field has to offer, and explore other opportunities in the trade industry.

Copen said, “We want them to see the hands on approach that we take to our training and our education. Also, give them a different option, and understand that there is something other than the military or college or going straight to work. We do provide that additional training for adults.”

Copen received positive feedback from both students and vendors on the event.

Copen said, “They got to get out and talk to employers. We’ve talked to those employers and said ‘hey how’s it going, what do you guys think’ and they’ve been ecstatic and very thrilled with the engagement they have gotten from all if our local students.”

