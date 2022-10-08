2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 8 of M.O.V. High School football
Scores and highlights from Week 8 of M.O.V. High School football
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 8 A Block
Football Frenzy Week 8 B Block
Football Frenzy Week 8 Parkersburg Catholic Feature Package
Football Frenzy Week 8 Play of the Night

We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention.

The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field.

In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the St. Marys Blue Devils get the win at home against the Wirt County Tigers 43-6.

Williamstown Yellowjackets welcome in Weir to Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta. The Yellowjackets get it done and remain undefeated by defeating Weir 42-13.

Marietta Tigers traveled the Meigs County to take on Meigs. The Tigers come up short on the road losing to Meigs 29-27.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs remain undefeated at 5-0 as well, coming away with a victory at home against Gilmer County 42-0.

Waterford Wildcats welcomed in the Southern Tornadoes, and the Wildcats blew the Tornadoes out of the water. Waterford wins 44-6.

The Eastern Eagles came away with a shutout win at home against South Gallia 21-0.

The Ritchie County Rebels lose a tough game at home against South Harrison 34-32.

Fort Frye Cadets traveled to Caldwell and are coming home with a victory by defeating the Redskins 44-7.

The Frontier Cougars get things done on the road defeating the Magnolia Blue Eagles 39-8.

The Warren Warriors take a loss on the road to the Cambridge Bobcats by the score of 28-13.

The winless Belpre Golden Eagles get shut out by the Trimble Tomcats on the road 39-0.

Ravenswood Red Devils lose a tough one at home against Wahama by the score of 67-7. Wahama remains undefeated with a record of 6-0.

The Ripley Vikings get its first win of the season on the road against St. Albans. The final score was 43-22.

