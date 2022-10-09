Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers.

It was first put in place on Friday and is still in effect.

A press release from the public service district stated that there is a high probability that the water is contaminated.

Make sure to bring water to a boil before using.

If you have any questions, contact Union Williams Public Service District at 304-464-5121.

