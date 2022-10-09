Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened on State Route 7 near Sand Hill Road in Reno, Ohio. Law enforcement was called to the scene around 9:30 pm.

The victim was trying to cross the road when he was struck.

The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The victim was wearing dark clothing and did not cross at an intersection.

This is all according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

