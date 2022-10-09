T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation

T&S competition BBQ team
T&S competition BBQ team(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves.

For him that was making barbecue.

“Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.

Saturday afternoon he got to share what he loved and that was barbecue. He served $10 platters at Parkersburg City Park and all of the proceeds went to the house calls hospice promise foundation.

“What that does is it finances for people who aren’t covered under the hospice umbrella. So, they find ways to help people who aren’t able to get into hospice care,” said McColligan.

McColligan says it feels good to be recognized for something that he loves to do however that recognition is not only limited to the MOV.

“I was able to pull off a grand championship down there. I got first place people’s choice pulled pork, I got a third-place chicken, first place ribs and all of that qualified me to go to the national KCBS world championship in Gadsden, AL on Veterans day,” said McColligan.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
File Graphic
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
It was day one of testimony in the Victor Lee Thompson trial.
Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder
Parkersburg City Council
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit

Latest News

Marietta Women's wave
“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness
Virginia Avenue shooting victim is in critical condition. The suspected shooter was taken to...
WTAP News @ 6 - UPDATE: Virginia Street shooting victim in critical condition
A baby uses a pacifier activated lullaby device.
Local hospital fundraises to get music therapy devices for newborns
Downtown PKB adds wrapping to planters with the hope of brightening up the downtown area.
WTAP News @ 6 - Downtown PKB adds wraps to planters to brighten up downtown