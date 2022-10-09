T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves.

For him that was making barbecue.

“Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.

Saturday afternoon he got to share what he loved and that was barbecue. He served $10 platters at Parkersburg City Park and all of the proceeds went to the house calls hospice promise foundation.

“What that does is it finances for people who aren’t covered under the hospice umbrella. So, they find ways to help people who aren’t able to get into hospice care,” said McColligan.

McColligan says it feels good to be recognized for something that he loves to do however that recognition is not only limited to the MOV.

“I was able to pull off a grand championship down there. I got first place people’s choice pulled pork, I got a third-place chicken, first place ribs and all of that qualified me to go to the national KCBS world championship in Gadsden, AL on Veterans day,” said McColligan.

