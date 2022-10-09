“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon outside the Lafayette hotel Marietta Women’s Wave gathered to bring awareness and knowledge to troubles they say women bothered.

Some of these troubles they say are talk about taking away contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and more.

Support from those who drove by was evident as many cars beeped their horns as they approached the crowd.

They hope that events like Saturday brings knowledge to the upcoming November election.

“It’s kind of hard to realize that our supreme court would make women a second class citizen and as a woman I do not feel good about that so on November 8th I’m being very careful who I vote for,” organizer Betsy Cook said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.