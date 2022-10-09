“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness

Marietta Women's wave
Marietta Women's wave(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon outside the Lafayette hotel Marietta Women’s Wave gathered to bring awareness and knowledge to troubles they say women bothered.

Some of these troubles they say are talk about taking away contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and more.

Support from those who drove by was evident as many cars beeped their horns as they approached the crowd.

They hope that events like Saturday brings knowledge to the upcoming November election.

“It’s kind of hard to realize that our supreme court would make women a second class citizen and as a woman I do not feel good about that so on November 8th I’m being very careful who I vote for,” organizer Betsy Cook said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
File Graphic
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
It was day one of testimony in the Victor Lee Thompson trial.
Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder
Parkersburg City Council
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit

Latest News

T&S competition BBQ team
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
Virginia Avenue shooting victim is in critical condition. The suspected shooter was taken to...
WTAP News @ 6 - UPDATE: Virginia Street shooting victim in critical condition
A baby uses a pacifier activated lullaby device.
Local hospital fundraises to get music therapy devices for newborns
Downtown PKB adds wrapping to planters with the hope of brightening up the downtown area.
WTAP News @ 6 - Downtown PKB adds wraps to planters to brighten up downtown