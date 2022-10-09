WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala was held in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala took place to help not only the hospital but also the community.

Attendees listened to music as the viewed items that were going to be auctioned off as part of the gala.

Along with numerous items set to be auctioned off, they recognized 10 year old Brantly Poling from Parkersburg who was treated at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Steve Altmiller, the CEO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, and Amy Bush, the Chief Administrative Officer of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, talked about how this helps the community and children like Brantly.

Altmiller said, “These Gala’s are a joint effort to bring attention to the services of WVU Medicine provides to the community hospitals, such as ours, and it’s a way to raise funds for children.”

Bush said, “The funds that we raise can help care for any child who comes into our doors that might need care.”

There was a live donation called “Bid for Good” during the gala that raised funds for the Pacifier Activated Lullaby System.

This system helps newborns coordinate feeding skills, and strengthen muscles in the mouth and throat.

Funds were also raised to help families that visit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital you can visit:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.