First Lady Justice invites students to create ornaments for competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition.

First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.

Ornaments will be classified in four divisions according to grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12.

Each ornament will be individually judged and four winning classes will be selected, one from each division.

In January 2023, the winning ornaments will be donated to the West Virginia State Museum for a permanent collection.

The ornaments and the Christmas tree will be unveiled in conjunction with Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held in early December.

The four winning classes will receive a gift card to help purchase supplies for their class.

Students may mail their entries to:

Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East

Charleston, WV 25305

With their submission, students MUST include their contact information (phone, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class).

Ornaments must be received by November 18, 2022, to be eligible for judging, according to First Lady Justice.

Click here for design and submission information for the 2022 First Lady Student Competition.

