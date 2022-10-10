Groundbreaking for Silent Battle memorial takes place at Marietta Gold Star Park

Groundbreaking for silent battle memorial
Groundbreaking for silent battle memorial(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A groundbreaking took place Sunday afternoon in Marietta at the Gold Star Park.

In just a number of months a new statue will be permanently placed at the park. The silent battle statue represents the mental struggle that veterans go through.

The original statue travels with the eyes of freedom. Marietta officials say that the first permanent silent battle statue will be placed in Marietta.

“This means a lot to everyone and it just goes to show that Marietta strives to be at the forefront of movements such as this one,” Strahle said.

Veteran Mike Strahle says the permanent standing of this statues means a lot to not only the veterans but veteran families as well.

“We have these men and women that choose to serve in the armed forces. It’s not just the veteran that’s actually committing that service it’s the families, loved ones, wives, children, husbands and parents,” Strahle said.

The statue is expected to be dedicated at the park in May of 2023.

For more information about the statue or the eyes of freedom traveling schedule you can visit their website.

