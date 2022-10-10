iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement Park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology also is featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Users should put the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of...
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
File Graphic
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
Parkersburg City Council
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit

Latest News

x
Grizzlies invited fans to open practice
Jillian's legacy car show
Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation
Mary's house will host dinner
Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15