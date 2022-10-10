Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park

Jillian's legacy car show
Jillian's legacy car show(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian’s Legacy Inc., formally known as Jillian’s Journey was established just after three-year-old Jillian passed away due to CHD.

The family was looking to find a way to bring happiness to those who experienced the same journey they have.

“Once Jillian passed away we wanted to transition into Jillian’s legacy as a way for us to give back to the community and then try to give some families that have been through what we’ve been through over the years. Just a moment of joy and relief from what they’re going through,” Jillian’s dad Mikey Harlow said.

This benefit goes to helping the family members of the terminally ill children. An idea that comes from a personal experience.

“It was unintentional but they noticed that their sister who was going through that was the main focus so we wanted to focus really on the siblings,” Harlow said.

The impact that Jillian had as just a three-year-old wasn’t noticed just here locally but her positivity spread worldwide.

“...She made a difference to the people here in the MOV and then we had people out in the UK and Australia that have messaged our page just letting us know that they continue thinking about us and the impact that Jillian has had on them,” said Harlow.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about Jillian’s legacy you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of...
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
File Graphic
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
Parkersburg City Council
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit

Latest News

Mary's house will host dinner
Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15
Groundbreaking for silent battle memorial
Groundbreaking for Silent Battle memorial takes place at Marietta Gold Star Park
Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision
The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers.
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers