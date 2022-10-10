Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian’s Legacy Inc., formally known as Jillian’s Journey was established just after three-year-old Jillian passed away due to CHD.

The family was looking to find a way to bring happiness to those who experienced the same journey they have.

“Once Jillian passed away we wanted to transition into Jillian’s legacy as a way for us to give back to the community and then try to give some families that have been through what we’ve been through over the years. Just a moment of joy and relief from what they’re going through,” Jillian’s dad Mikey Harlow said.

This benefit goes to helping the family members of the terminally ill children. An idea that comes from a personal experience.

“It was unintentional but they noticed that their sister who was going through that was the main focus so we wanted to focus really on the siblings,” Harlow said.

The impact that Jillian had as just a three-year-old wasn’t noticed just here locally but her positivity spread worldwide.

“...She made a difference to the people here in the MOV and then we had people out in the UK and Australia that have messaged our page just letting us know that they continue thinking about us and the impact that Jillian has had on them,” said Harlow.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about Jillian’s legacy you can visit their Facebook page.

