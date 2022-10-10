Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15

By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -On October 15 at 17472 SR-676 Mary’s house will be holding their annual dinner.

Mary’s house is a house that takes in mothers who are looking for a safe and reliable home.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the upkeep and function on the house for expecting mothers.

Bridget Stephens says that the community support they constantly receive is how Mary’s house is able to stay open and help so many mothers.

“The fundraiser is to help us generate funds for the operating expenses of Mary’s house. We support and provide assistance to mom’s that need a place to stay with safe and secure housing through the journey of motherhood,” Stephens said.

You can find out more information about ticket, how to support Mary’s house and more at maryshousoh.org or call 740-559-2254.

