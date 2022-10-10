National Fire Prevention Week; Practice escape plans and test fire alarms

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two minutes... 120 seconds, that may be all the time you have to escape a home fire.

As national fire prevention week starts Monday, The American Red Cross is asking people to reflect on their home fire escape plans and to check their smoke alarms.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, as the temperature drops, the threat of home fires increases.

Sharon Kesselring is the executive director for American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley. She says home fires are the most prevalent disaster the Red Cross responds to, making up 45 percent of all of their disaster responses.

“You’ve gotta keep your family safe. You gotta keep yourself safe. And that’s why this is so important. That people understand to sound the alarm now. Make everybody understand how important it is to practice the fire drill. To make sure they understand how important it is that everything’s in working order. And that they get what it is they need to do to keep their family safe.”

Kesselring said that the Red Cross can provide free fire alarms for anyone in need by calling 844- 216- 8286. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, the Red Cross can install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert incase of fire. Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources

The American Red Cross has more fire safety tips here.

