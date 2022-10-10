National Fire Prevention Week; Practice escape plans and test fire alarms

American Red Cross talks about fire safety
The Red Cross shines a light on National Fire Prevention week and asks the public to be cautious.
The Red Cross shines a light on National Fire Prevention week and asks the public to be cautious.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two minutes... 120 seconds, that may be all the time you have to escape a home fire.

As national fire prevention week starts Monday, The American Red Cross is asking people to reflect on their home fire escape plans and to check their smoke alarms.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, as the temperature drops, the threat of home fires increases.

Sharon Kesselring is the executive director for American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley. She says home fires are the most prevalent disaster the Red Cross responds to, making up 45 percent of all of their disaster responses.

“You’ve gotta keep your family safe. You gotta keep yourself safe. And that’s why this is so important. That people understand to sound the alarm now. Make everybody understand how important it is to practice the fire drill. To make sure they understand how important it is that everything’s in working order. And that they get what it is they need to do to keep their family safe.”

Kesselring said that the Red Cross can provide free fire alarms for anyone in need by calling 844- 216- 8286. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, the Red Cross can install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert incase of fire. Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources

The American Red Cross has more fire safety tips here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of...
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers.
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers

Latest News

Williamstown Lions Club hit the streets with their white canes and buckets to collect donations.
Williamstown Lions Club hit the streets for National White Cane Day
Jillian's legacy car show
Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park
Mary's house will host dinner
Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15
Groundbreaking for silent battle memorial
Groundbreaking for Silent Battle memorial takes place at Marietta Gold Star Park