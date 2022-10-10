Night to Shine registration has opened for guests and volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Night to shine gives those with special needs ages 13-100 the opportunity to attend a prom. An opportunity that many may not have had a true chance at doing.

Volunteer registration has opened and will be closed at the end of November and guests registration has opened and will end on December 31.

Volunteers have many opportunities to help with the event such as activities, dance floor operation and more.

This will also be the first time in three years that they are able to host the prom event inside again. This will go back to the original layout of the Night to Shine event.

Katie Dickson, who works with the event, says that no matter what role you have you leave with a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

“It’s geared around showing love and compassion to each other and our peers. It’s an opportunity for our guests to participate in a prom that maybe they wouldn’t get to participate in at their local high schools,” said Communication and Event Director Katie Dickson.

For more information you can follow the Facebook page, website or email which is movnight2shine@gmail.com. An all-team meeting for volunteers will be held on November 13 at 6 p.m. at Porterfield Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.