Obituary: Augenstein, Janet Marie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Janet Marie Augenstein, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Newark, Ohio. She was born on March 15, 1952, in Marietta, Ohio, to John and Edna Schultz Heiss.

Janet was a 1970 graduate of Fort Frye High School. She was a member and past president of the VFW Auxiliary in Marietta and loved to bowl.

She is survived by her son, Chad; grandson, Caleb; two sisters, Barbara Briggs and Susie Joyce; sister-in-law, Dorothy Huck; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson E. Augenstein; her parents; and her brother, David Heiss.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services.

Burial of her ashes will be with her husband in Greenlawn Cemetery at a later time.

