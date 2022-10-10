Obituary: Ball, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility.

She was born March 5, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucy King.

She was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Jo is survived by her son, David Ball of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Douglas (Becky) Ball, Jeremy Ball, Jennifer (Phet) Vongsavanh, Jessica Ball, Dawson Ball, and Dakotah Ball and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wayne Ball; her daughter, Cheryl Ann Dean; grandson, Gregory Paul Dean and two sisters, Norma Mason and Janet Adams.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Evergreen North Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.

