Obituary: Belt, Warren Richard

Warren Richard Belt, 85, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1937, in Burning Springs, WV, a son of the late Luther Belt and Fannie Ledsome Belt.

He was a construction worker, and he loved spending time with his family.

Warren is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Eaton Belt; a daughter, Valerie Gandee (Josh) of Vienna, WV; a son, Richard M. Belt (Mary) of Mineral Wells; two sisters, Louise Echard of Parkersburg and Joann Nemeth of Elizabeth; one brother, Oliver Belt (Lorena) of Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Allen, Madelyn, Lily, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Lemon and Levada Belt; two brothers, Almond and David Belt; mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Eunice Eaton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Chesterville Road Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Belt family.

