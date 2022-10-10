Obituary: Calebaugh, Phillip Wayne, Jr

By Phillip Hickman
Oct. 10, 2022
Phillip Wayne Calebaugh, Jr., 66, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Oh.

He was the son of the late Eloise Goff Calebaugh and Phillip Wayne Calebaugh, Sr. Born and raised in Elizabeth, WV, he graduated from Wirt County High School with the class of 1974 and was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Jones, and Barbara Nicholson.

He is survived by a sister Phyllis Rosko and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services.

