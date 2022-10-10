Obituary: Collins, Dallas R.

Dallas R. Collins, often known as “D.R.” by friends and associates in the automobile industry, 89, of Harrisville, West Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on October 1, 2022, after a hard-fought courageous battle with health issues came to an end.

Dallas was born December 17, 1932, in Pennsboro, West Virginia, the only son of Franklin L. and Juanita V. (Dotson) Collins. He attended school in Pennsboro and graduated with the class of 1952. Upon graduation, Dallas enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country with honor in Frankfurt, Germany for four years. While on active duty service Dallas received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Crew Member Badge.

In 1957, upon returning to Pennsboro, he married Dolores Miller, and they had two children, Leza Collins Davidson and Greg Collins.

Immediately after returning from the service, Dallas went to work for Western Electric before finding his calling in the automobile business. He went to work for Robinson Motors in Harrisville, West Virginia, in 1960.

In 1962 Dallas became a Co/Owner of Robinson Motors, where he continued serving the people of Ritchie and several surrounding counties as one of the ‘Best & Most Trusted Car Dealers” in the area for 30-plus years. Dallas was a man who NEVER EVER met a stranger and he was very well-liked and respected by those whose paths he crossed within the car business.

Following the closing of Robinson Motors in 1985 and thru to his retirement in 2000, Dallas continued in the automobile business in Harrisville, WV, with Ritchie Auto Sales, the used car lot he owned & operated with his only son, Greg Collins.

In 1990 Dallas met Carolyn McVay Starcher of Parkersburg, West Virginia, who has been his companion of 32 years and took care of him until the very end.

Carolyn’s son, Michael Starcher (wife Angie) of Jeffersonville, Ohio, was also a part of Dallas’s life as Mike looked up to Dallas as a father figure.

Along with Carolyn and his children Leza and Greg, Dallas is survived by his grandsons, Joshua Ryan Davidson (who, like his grandfather, served his country in the United States Military in Iraq and Afghanistan), and Steven “Tyler” Davidson of Parkersburg, WV.

Dallas is also survived by his dear cousin Eileen Dotson of Nashville, Tennessee, who he often chatted with on the phone to discuss the latest Nascar Race (they were both die-hard Earnhardt fans) or a Steeler Football game.

Dallas was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank & Juanita Collins, and his sisters, Donna Collins Francis and Ada Ruth Collins Mercer and his loving Yorkie furbaby and faithful companion, “Buddy.”

When Dallas’s kids were growing up, there were always fun-filled summer vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC (often with other friends from Ritchie County) that gave the family lots of great cherished memories. He loved spending the weekends with family on the many farms he owned over the years in Ritchie County. Other treasured memories of his family include the many weekends boating at his summer home in Happy Valley, Parkersburg, WV.

As per Dallas’s final wishes, there will be no public funeral service, and a private graveside memorial service will be held with his family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Dallas has requested donations be made in his name to the Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Road, Harrisville, WV 26362, to help take care of his furbaby friends. The humane society will send an acknowledgment to Dallas’s family for any donations made in his name and send a “Thank You” to the donors.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. of Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Dallas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

