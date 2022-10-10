Obituary: Crihfield, Adam M.

Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna, passed away on October 7, 2022. He was born May 10, 1998, in Ripley, WV a son of Stephanie Crihfield of Vienna and the late Arthur Crihfield.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed anything outdoors, and loved nature. He had an interest in going to Seminary School.

In addition to his mother, Adam is survived by two brothers, Andrew Johnson of Vienna and Gabriel Wotring (Alexis) of Point Pleasant; one aunt, Susan Wotring of Arnoldsburg; grandfather, Huey Walters; nephew, Gavin Wotring; and cousin, Silas Wotring.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Vicki Walters; maternal grandfather, Fred Wotring; and paternal grandmother, Mary Crihfield.

There will be no public services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Crihfield family.

