Obituary: Drain, Darrell W.

Darrell W. Drain, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a long illness at the Willows Center.

He was born in Mineral Wells, West Virginia, a son of the late Levi Delmar and Mamie Bernice (Dowler) Drain.

Darrell owned his own business in excavating, and he enjoyed farming.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Moore (Tim Smith) of Belleville, WV; two sons, Darrell L. Drain of Parkersburg and Donald W. Drain (Karen) of Belleville; sister, Beverly A. Badgett; brother, Randall S. Drain (Jo); grandchildren, Zachary Allen, Leanna Allen, Timothy Drain, and Derek Drain; great-grandchildren, Jayce Jeffrey, Rylee Jeffrey, Jaxon Jeffery, Parker Allen, and Spencer Allen.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by one son, Brian Drain, and two brothers, Bernard Dowler and Denzil Drain.

Darrell had prearranged his final requests with Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with his family.

