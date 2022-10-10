Obituary: Dunn, Darlene F. Shrader

Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Dexter Shrader and Nancy Hall. She attended Wirt County High School, later earning a GED. She worked at Ames and Coldwater Creek until it closed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Darrell Shrader.

She is survived by her husband, James Dunn; children Stephanie Archer, Matthew Dunn, Stacie Dunn, and Denise Dunn; grandchildren Tylor (Sydney Summers) Coplin, Haley (Austin Lockhart) Archer, Avery Dunn, and Parker Dunn; great-grandchild Axle Lockhart; siblings David Hall, Dennis Shrader, Keith Shrader, Darwin Shrader and Regina Winters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

