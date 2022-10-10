Obituary: Farnsworth, Betty Jo

By Phillip Hickman
Betty Jo Farnsworth, 70, of Marietta, died on October 4, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Betty was born  August 10, 1952, in Marietta and was the daughter of the late Clarence Elmer and Betty Rosetta Kuhn Brooks.

Betty had worked as a custodian for Lawrence School in Dart, OH.  Betty loved her dogs. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, raising chickens, sewing, and beadwork jewelry.

Betty is survived by her sons Ricky Brooks (Nicole) and  Earl Farnsworth (Abby), brother Clarence Brooks Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Earl Farnsworth, on August 11, 2022, her sisters Sharon Treadway, Pam Myers, Mary Nolan, and Cleo Myers, and a brother Floyd Brooks.

There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends for both Betty and Bernard at 1 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022, at their residence at 1510 Moss Run Road, Marietta, OH.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

