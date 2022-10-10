Obituary: Frederick, Patricia Ann (Wells)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia Ann (Wells) Frederick, 83, of Big Springs, WV, went to be with the Lord peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Genesis Health Care Glenville Center.

She was born on January 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Ralph and Winnifred Myers Wells.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Henderson Frederick; four children, Rodney (Roberta) Frederick of Big Springs, WV; Debbie (Mike) Walker of Hillsboro, WV; Greg Frederick of Big Springs, WV; and Sherry (Loren) Price of Arnoldsburg, WV; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) McCumbers, Jeremy (Ashley) Frederick, Heather (Danny Burkett) Walker, Matthew (Sarah) Walker, Amanda (Steve) Basnett, Michael (Stacy) Frederick, and Greg (Jamie) Frederick; and several great-grandchildren.

Patty was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.  She worked as an aide at Grantsville Grade School, Rubber Crafters of Grantsville, Bryners Store of Five Forks, Fredericks Ashland Garage at Brooksville, and Committee on Aging of Grantsville.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brohard, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of...
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
Richard Allen Wiseman II
Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richards, Mary L.
Janet Marie Augenstein Obit
Obituary: Augenstein, Janet Marie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Calebaugh, Phillip Wayne, Jr
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Horner, Mary Lou
Ethel L. McGary Obit
Obituary: McGary, Ethel L.