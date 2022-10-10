Obituary: Johnson, Janet E.

Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare.

She was born September 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers, where she was a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. But her crown of life was raising four children. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Janet is survived by her husband, Gordon E. Johnson; her children, Samuel G. Johnson (Melinda) of Vienna, Catherine D. Johnson of Charlotte, NC, Jay A. Johnson (Joan) of Concord, NC, and Roger W. Johnson (Kelly) of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Anthony, Laura, Chaney, Jared, Jayme, Heather, Nolan, Amber, Shelby, Cayla, Carmen and Johnathan and great-grandchildren, Reagan, Thomas, and Wesley.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by three sisters, Audra Robinson, Edith Feick, and Gladys Byers.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Johnson family.

