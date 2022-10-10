Obituary: Lawrentz, Sandra Raina

Sandra Raina Lawrentz, 48, of Davisville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Craigsville, WV, a daughter of Linda (Brewster) Caplinger of Vienna and the late Reverend Jackie Cooper.

She was married to the love of her life Jeffrey Allen Lawrentz, for twenty-eight years and was a mother to their cherished daughter Eliza Jane Lawrentz. In addition to her husband, daughter, and mother; she is survived by her sister Jackie Keiffer (David) of Cottle, WV; brother-in-laws Andy Lawrentz and Mark Lawrentz (Ginger); niece Jasmine Henry; nephews Timothy Lawrentz, J.D., Jordan, and D.W. Keiffer; two great-nephews; and one great niece.

In addition to her father, who passed away in 1978, she was preceded in death by her stepfather Fred C. Caplinger and her sister Anita Darlene Hammaker in 2006.

Sandra had a weekly blog on Facebook titled “Violets in the Valley,” where she taught a bible study and proclaimed the gospel of Jesus Christ. Through this blog, she deeply cared that everyone knew God’s, unchanging love. She also routinely spoke at Women’s Conferences. One of her greatest accomplishments was being a chaplain at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Rural King. She prayed fervently with many and faithfully proclaimed Christ everywhere she went. She exuded the love of God. She was a faithful member of Fairlawn Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

She is greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Services will be Thursday at 1:00 PM at Fairlawn Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Spade officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Christian Academy or Fairlawn Teen General Fund.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.