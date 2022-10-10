Obituary: McGary, Ethel L.

Ethel L. McGary, 79, of Davisville, WV, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 10, 1943, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Clifford and Louella Ray Morrison. Ethel was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, flowers, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Thomas R. McGary (Janet) of Davisville, Arnold D. McGary of Parkersburg, Jeannie M. Modesitt of Parkersburg, Deborah A. Birney of Davisville and Howard J. McGary of Davisville; her sister, Martha Jackson of Parkersburg; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by Howard B. McGary, her daughter, Barbara K. Richards, and great-grandsons Jeffrey Huffman, Cody Marks, and Isaiah Modesitt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jerry Hanshaw officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am till the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

