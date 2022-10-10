Obituary: McGary, Ethel L.

Ethel L. McGary Obit
Ethel L. McGary Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ethel L. McGary, 79, of Davisville, WV, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 10, 1943, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Clifford and Louella Ray Morrison. Ethel was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, flowers, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Thomas R. McGary (Janet) of Davisville, Arnold D. McGary of Parkersburg, Jeannie M. Modesitt of Parkersburg, Deborah A. Birney of Davisville and Howard J. McGary of Davisville; her sister, Martha Jackson of Parkersburg; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by Howard B. McGary, her daughter, Barbara K. Richards, and great-grandsons Jeffrey Huffman, Cody Marks, and Isaiah Modesitt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jerry Hanshaw officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am till the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of...
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
Richard Allen Wiseman II
Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richards, Mary L.
Janet Marie Augenstein Obit
Obituary: Augenstein, Janet Marie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Calebaugh, Phillip Wayne, Jr
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Horner, Mary Lou